‘Inside Man’ on Netflix: Are There More Episodes After That Shocking Ending?

Netflix dropped an intriguing BBC thriller, Inside Man, but the drama only has four episodes. Viewers who quickly binge watched the series featuring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci want more. Here’s what we know about the possibility of more Inside Man episodes on Netflix.
[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers from all four episodes of ‘Inside Man’ on Netflix, including the post-credit scene.]
What is ‘Inside Man’ about Netflix?
The logline for Inside Man from Netflix is, “Everyone’s a murderer – you just need a good reason and a bad day.” That’s exactly how the series begins. It’s not a true crime series, but it could be. Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci) is a former criminology professor on Death Row in an Arizona prison. He insists that everyone is a killer, you just have to meet the right person and set of circumstances.