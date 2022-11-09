Categories
Entertainment

‘Inside Man’ on Netflix: Are There More Episodes After That Shocking Ending?


Netflix dropped an intriguing BBC thriller, Inside Man, but the drama only has four episodes. Viewers who quickly binge watched the series featuring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci want more. Here’s what we know about the possibility of more Inside Man episodes on Netflix.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers from all four episodes of ‘Inside Man’ on Netflix, including the post-credit scene.]



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: