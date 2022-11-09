‘Inside Man’ on Netflix: Are There More Episodes After That Shocking Ending?

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

‘Inside Man’: David Tennant as Harry Watling and Dolly Wells as Janice Fife | Netflix

Inside Man remains in the Netflix top ten TV shows since its debut and it’s evident that fans want to know more about Grieff and Janice Fife. The new storyline for season 2 already began with a post-credit clip in episode 4, so Stevan Moffat knows where he’s going when the renewal hopefully comes through. When Grieff spoke to Harry via video call from their respective prisons, the death row inmate suggested that the vicar might be the one to hear why he strangled his wife. Since there’s only a week remaining until Grieff’s death, that information is bound to come in the following season.

Netflix’s ‘Inside Man’ ending explained

If you stopped watching Netflix’s Inside Man once the credits began rolling, then you missed an entire scene. Go watch it before reading any further.

In the post-credit scene, correctional officers escort Grieff and Dillon Kempton (Atkins Estimond) to the room where they take cold cases. But, in a strange turn of events, Janice is sitting at the other end of the table. Grieff begins by explaining that he is “pressed for time.” Janice informs viewers that Grieff’s execution is now in one week.

Grieff’s former father-in-law did not follow through on changing his death row sentence because the inmate “creatively misled them” regarding the whereabouts of his wife’s severed head. The FIL’s team barged into vicar Harry Watling’s (Tennant) basement moments after journalist Beth Davenport (Lydia West) arrived to save Janice.

‘Inside Man’: Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff | Netflix

They did not find the missing head in the basement; however, that does not mean that it’s not in Harry’s house somewhere. Throughout the last half of Inside Man Episode 4, a delivery man appears twice at the vicar’s home. He attempts to deliver a package that could hold a woman’s head. Our guess is that is precisely what Grieff means by the fact that he “creatively misled them.” He gave them the correct address, but the wrong location inside the home. Otherwise the package scenes are useless to the plot.

The last confusing piece of the Inside Man ending is that Janice needs help from Grieff regarding her husband. However, she’s not searching for her husband, but rather she needs help to kill him. This implies there’s a lot more to Janice that viewers do not know. She lived alone and kept to herself, without many friends. In the end, we find out that she’s also capable of murder — proving Grieff’s point that everyone is a killer.

All four episodes of Inside Man are currently available for streaming on Netflix.