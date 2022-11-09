Introducing Tseng: Actor, Diver & Music Lover | ATP Tour | Tennis

Chun-Hsin Tseng is making his debut this week at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, where he is just the second Asian player to compete at the event alongside 2017 champion Hyeon Chung.

The 21-year-old, who will face Dominic Stricker on Wednesday, spoke to ATPTour.com about his acting dreams, love for biking and more…





If you weren’t a tennis player, what job would you do and why?

Probably an actor. I like drama and also I think it’s pretty fun to do different stuff in life. I feel as an actor you can travel to so many places and see different things. Learn different things.

If you could have dinner with three people, who would they be and why?

I would choose Roger [Federer]. We have the same birthday and he’s a legend of tennis. I think it’ll be a great experience to speak to him and ask how he grew up. Then a singer called Jay Chou. I love his music. I listened to his music when I was very young and until now. Most of the time it helped me to get back up when down and it motivates me. Then probably, an actor from China.





How Baseball & Shohei Ohtani have Helped Tseng Surge

You May Also Like:

Describe your perfect day if you are not playing tennis?

Probably play other sports. I really like all the sports. Maybe also biking in the mountains. In Taiwan, we have a lot of great routes to go biking.

Who has had the greatest impact on your life and why?

I think it will be my family because they have helped me and supported me with their heart and given me a lot of support on Tour. Especially my mum and my brother when I was travelling a lot. She worked very hard until the midnight, every day.

What is the most interesting thing you have done in your life?

Diving in the ocean. I have a picture of whales and very big turtles. It was very fun for me and a good experience to go down 20 meters under the ocean.

If you had to choose between attending a music concert or a sporting event, what would you choose and why?

Tough to decide because I love music and I love sport. I think I would go sport. Maybe a baseball game because I really love to watch baseball.