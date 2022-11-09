Categories
Is Kevin Costner Leaving "Yellowstone"? He Didn't Attend NY Premiere, Reports Say He's Not in Many Scenes of New Episodes

Is Kevin Costner getting ready to exit “Yellowstone”? I wouldn’t be surprised.

Costner didn’t attend the show’s big premiere last week in New York. Reports and reviews of the first episodes of season 5 — coming this Sunday — say he’s not in many scenes. His character, John Dutton, is now the governor of Montana. (LOL.)

Costner is shooting his new movie, “Horizon,” a western, his first directing job in years. The Oscar winner (Dances with Wolves) may feel he’s done his time on TV (he was also in The Hatfields and the McCoys) and is ready to get back to movies. Also, it’s kind of interesting that Paramount is not the studio making “Horizon.” I thought that they’d want to be in business with him for a long time. But he made his deal with Warner’s New Line Cinema.

Will “Yellowstone” ratings be big on Sunday? Hard to say. Season 4 was incredibly popular. When it finished airing. all the “Yellowstone” seasons became top of the chart bestsellers on DVD and streaming. Interesting news: with the show coming back, none of the first four season is charting now. Costner may smell something in the air.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn’t so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

