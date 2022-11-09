James Bond – Brian May shares Queen song that ‘could be new 007 theme’

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise and over the course of 25 movies there have been some truly epic theme songs. From Shirley Bassey’s Goldfinger and Paul McCartney’s Live and Let Die to Adele’s Skyfall, it’s always an honour for music stars to be asked to write the new 007 song. However, incredibly, this never happened to Queen.
In the new Bond music documentary The Sound of 007, which is streaming on Prime Video, Bohemian Rhapsody Freddie Mercury star Rami Malek called on Queen to do the next one.
Speaking with Smooth Radio, Brian May said of the fact Queen never made one: “You know what? A few people have said that, yeah. It’s a shame. It’s odd, actually, because I know Michael Wilson very well – him and [Barbara] Broccoli are the original producers of James Bond. And I’ve known him for years. But I’ve never really had the temerity to go up and say, ‘Why don’t you give us a Bond theme?’ It’s just never happened. It could happen, it could happen, it could happen.”
Brian then pointed out how the lyrics for the newly released unearthed Queen song with Freddie Mercury’s vocals, Face It Alone, would make a good Bond theme.
The 75-year-old said: “Good title. Face It Alone is a good Bond title. I will talk to Michael Wilson.”
The track is one of six previously unheard Queen songs from the 1988 The Miracle album recording sessions, three years before the singer’s untimely death.
Of course, there’s always the possibility that Queen and Adam Lambert could write and record a brand new Bond theme for the reboot.
Roger Taylor previously told Express.co.uk: “Well we haven’t done a lot actually because obviously Adam most of the time’s been in LA. But we touched on something and I would love to do something in the future because he’s such a magnificent talent. He’s truly one of the greatest singers in the world. So it would be nice to do something, but we don’t really have anything ready.” Perhaps a Bond theme?
