JMU Women’s Tennis Signs Sara Sadadinovic to National Letter of Intent – James Madison University Athletics

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Head Coach Shelley Jaudon announced the signing of Sara Sadadinovic to a National Letter of Intent, and she will join the program in the 2023-24 academic year.



Sara Sadadinovic | 5-8 | Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina | Gimnazija “Ismet Mujezinovic”

Ranked top four in every age group in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Reached semifinals of 2023 ITF tournament in Mostar

ITF Ranked Junior

Niece of Miami Men’s Tennis Head Coach Aljosa Piric

Straight A Student



Jaudon on Sadadinovic: “We are thrilled to announce that Sara Sadadinovic is joining our program for Fall 2023. From the beginning we have known that Sara is the type of person and player that we want in our program. Her work ethic, high character, academic success and desire to perform at a high level are traits that will enable her to have an immediate impact for the Dukes. We can’t wait for her to arrive on campus!”