Joe Biden’s presidential pets now on sale as official Christmas ornaments

The White House has launched Christmas decorations of Joe Biden‘s cat and dog, adding them to the list of presidential pets on offer.

The official White House Historical Association unveiled the felt ornament of Willow the cat, and Commander the dog.

The furry friends pose together in the gold-trimmed design, made with velvet and silk thread, on sale for $19.95.

The description reads: “Enjoy the latest addition to our ornament collection—a felt depiction of two special members of the Biden White House household, Commander, a German Shepherd, and Willow, a tabby cat.”

The new animal design brings the total number of Biden’s menagerie in felt form to four, with German Shepherds Champ and Major previously sold as festive décor.

Both also costing $19.95, the dogs were part of the Biden family when the incumbent won the presidential election in 2020.

The pups became the first dogs to live at The White House since Barack Obama‘s pets, Sunny and Bo, after a brief hiatus from pets under President Donald Trump. Bo, the Obamas’ Portuguese water dog, is also available as a $12.95 Christmas ornament.

But Champ was a seasoned political veteran, having lived in Washington when Biden was vice-president under Obama.

The @POTUS Twitter account announced 13-year-old Champ’s death in a statement posted on June 19 last year. “We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” it was signed off.

The Christmas ornament description also delves into his tenure, saying: “Champ spent his first years at the vice president’s residence and the last months of his life enjoying the President’s House grounds.”

The latest four-legged addition, Willow, joined the household earlier this year, after initially cozying up to Jill Biden during a speech in 2020 in Pennsylvania.

But her arrival was said to be delayed due to Biden’s pet shake-up, after Major was rehomed, following reports of aggressive behavior, allegedly biting staff members.

“The first family has decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,” Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, said in a media statement, shared with Newsweek.

Commander was introduced as a new member of the Biden family in December 2021, and is said to have been a gift from his brother and sister-in-law, James and Sara Biden, for his 79th birthday.

“Meet the newest Biden,” a tweet was captioned, as it said: “Welcome home, Commander.”

Another fresh design to appear on the site this year is the official 2022 White House Christmas ornament, which costs $24.95.

The listing says: “The Official 2022 White House Christmas Ornament represents the cherished White House tradition of displaying a gingerbread house each holiday in the State Dining Room.”

And the box even comes with a printed gingerbread recipe from former First Lady, Pat Nixon, from her tenure at The White House, from 1969 to 1974.

A message on the website delved more into the ornaments’ history, saying: “Issued Annually by the White House Historical Association, Official White House Ornaments are hung on millions of Christmas trees each December.

“But the ornament program did not begin as a series. When the Angel Gabriel ornament was issued by the Historical Association in 1981, it was an immediate success and the phenomenon began. Today the ornaments are a popular collector’s item and a long-standing and beloved tradition.”

Biden’s pets aren’t the only animals on sale, as Socks, a stray cat bought by President Bill Clinton for his daughter, Chelsea, is on sale for $12.95.

And Fala, the Scottish terrier, said to be “inseparable” from President Franklin D. Roosevelt is also listed for the same price.

While equine lovers can hang an effigy of Macaroni the pony on their tree, who belonged to Caroline Kennedy.

The listing revealed the horse—costing $12.95—”roamed freely on the White House grounds during John F. Kennedy’s administration.”