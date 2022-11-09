John Lennon’s Advice About How to Handle Elton John Came From the Perfect Person

Once John Lennon established himself as one of the best songwriters ever, there was no going back. He worked hard to disrupt class in college, but he disrupted the music industry even more. John helped usher in the era of the album as an art form. He also wrote some stellar singles along the way. When a young producer felt nervous about how to handleElton John in the 1970s, John Lennon’s advice came from one of the only people who understood the situation.

John Lennon (right) makes a surprise appearance at a concert by Elton John in 1974 | Steve Morley/Redferns

Elton John and John Lennon dueted on Lennon’s ‘Whatever Gets You Thru the Night’

John worked on the solo album Walls & Bridges in 1974. He made the record during his lost weekend period before he paused his music career for several years.

Walls & Bridges was a breakthrough in John’s solo career. His duet with Elton John, “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night,” was his first No. 1 single without The Beatles. The album also reached No. 1 on the Billboard album charts (Imagine and Double Fantasy were the only other John solo records to top the charts).

Elton John was riding high when he joined Lennon in the studio in 1974. The singles “Crocodile Rock” and “Benny and the Jets” reached No. 1 in the preceding years. His previous four studio albums — Honky Chateau, Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and Caribou — spent multiple weeks atop Billboard’s albums charts.

A young Jimmy Iovine was nervous about recording Elton on “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night.” The piano player was at his commercial peak. Lennon gave Iovine advice about how to deal with Elton John, and it came from the perfect person and in the perfect manner.

John Lennon’s advice about how to handle Elton John came from one of the only people who understood the situation