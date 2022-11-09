Categories
Business

John Lennon’s Advice About How to Handle Elton John Came From the Perfect Person

Once John Lennon established himself as one of the best songwriters ever, there was no going back. He worked hard to disrupt class in college, but he disrupted the music industry even more. John helped usher in the era of the album as an art form. He also wrote some stellar singles along the way. When a young producer felt nervous about how to handleElton John in the 1970s, John Lennon’s advice came from one of the only people who understood the situation.

Elton John (left) and John Lennon, whose provided advice about how to record Elton to a young producer, perform at Madison Square Garden in 1974.
John Lennon (right) makes a surprise appearance at a concert by Elton John in 1974 | Steve Morley/Redferns

Elton John and John Lennon dueted on Lennon’s ‘Whatever Gets You Thru the Night’

John worked on the solo album Walls & Bridges in 1974. He made the record during his lost weekend period before he paused his music career for several years. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: