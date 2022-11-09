John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 – Watch the full advert here

Over the years, John Lewis has earned itself the title of most anticipated Christmas advert. The retailer’s iconic festive ads have become synonymous with the beginning of the Christmas period and this year is no different. The 2022 Christmas advert is titled ‘The Beginner’ and Express.co.uk has everything you need to know about where and when you can watch it.
This year John Lewis has decided to use its biggest moment of the year to shine a spotlight on care experienced children.
The power of kindness is at the heart of the advert as John Lewis introduced shoppers to a middle-aged man who comedically struggled to master the skill of skateboarding.
Viewers were left wondering why he was determined to master the skill until the final scene where all became clear.
The man and his partner opened the door to a social worker with Ellie, a young teenager unsure about her new foster home.
Read more: Aldi Christmas Advert 2022: Kevin the carrot returns for festive ad
John Lewis will also be inviting children in care and caregivers into the store to enjoy a magical Santa’s Grotto experience.
This Christmas customers will be able to support the campaign with a number of Lewis Bear products, with 25 percent of the sales from these items going to John Lewis’ charity partners.
Products include Lewis Bear, £30 Lewis Bear pyjamas, £19 and Lewis Bear tote bag, £5.
Claire Pointon, John Lewis Director of Customer, says: “We are fortunate to have a truly unique platform in our Christmas ad, which sparks a national conversation.
“As a purpose-led brand, making a genuine difference in our communities is important. At John Lewis we care deeply about families, and recognise that they come in many different forms.
“For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked.
“We are also very aware that not all care experience outcomes are as positive as Ellie’s.The home Ellie enters is filled with kindness, and the foster father’s actions demonstrate that ultimately, it’s what you do that matters most.”
Source link