Judge Judy Says Justin Bieber Is “Scared To Death Of Her,” Like He Paid People To Watch Her Door When They Were Neighbors

Judge Judy has been putting deadbeats and losers in their place for decades now.
Don’t mess with this lady.
And honestly, I’m pretty terrified of her myself. Like, that’s one 80-year-old who could f*ck me up real good.
And Justin Bieber knows this.
So, apparently, Justin and Judy were neighbors.
After his 2014 DUI arrest, Judge Judy famously said, “He’s doing a very good job of making a fool of himself.”
A couple of days ago, Judy told Access Hollywood, “There was a period of time before he grew up when he was foolish and doing foolish things, and I must have said something about it.”
Then they became neighbors, and he paid people to watch out for her. He was that scared.
“He’s scared to death of me,” she says.
“I understood that he was paying the front door people to let him know when I was there, to let them know when I was coming or going, so he wouldn’t have to bump into me.”
Justin Bieber is terrified of Judge Judy.
And that, my friends, is the most relatable thing about him.
