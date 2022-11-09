Julia Fox admits Kanye West relationship has impacted her acting career

Julia Fox says her relationship with Kanye West had a negative impact on her acting career.

The 32-year-old star has noted being in the headlines as much as she was during her whirlwind romance with the 45-year-old rapper earlier this year resulted in a “shift” in the offers she’s getting for roles.

Speaking to Emily Ratajkowski on the ‘High Low with EmRata’ podcast, she said: “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way.

“I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”

The ‘Uncut Gems’ star insisted while some people in Hollywood may view her as a “liability” or “tabloid type of person” she is trying to focus positively on the future.

She said: “It’s fine, I’m so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care.”

She added: “I just have to trust the process.”

Meanwhile, mum-of-one Julia, who has 20-month-old son Valentino, with her private pilot ex-husband Peter Artemiev, has previously said breaking up with Kanye was like “hitting a reset button” and called it “the best thing that could’ve happened to me”.

She claimed there were “red flags” in their relationship including “unresolved issues” the rapper was battling, which led to them splitting in February.

She noted: “It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy.

“I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.”

Julia called claims she dated the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker – who legally changed his name to Ye late last year – as a publicity drive “such bull****.”

She said: “He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”