Julia Fox claims relationship with Kanye West proved detrimental for her acting career

Julia Fox claims that her relationship with Kanye West seems to have hurt her professional prospects.

The 32-year-old “Uncut Gems” actor opened out about her brief romance with the controversial rapper on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast on Monday.

She said that she definitely saw a change in the way the people acted, and not in a good manner. Strangely, she did not receive as many offers as she formerly did. A lot of strange side-effects have come with that degree of fame.



After Kim Kardashian requested a divorce from Kanye in February 2021, Josh Safdie’s model briefly dated West, 45, earlier this year.



Following a few weeks of happiness, things swiftly took a turn for the worst after West uploaded a string of since-deleted Instagram posts in an effort to win over his then-estranged wife.

After approximately six weeks of dating, Fox decided to call it quits.

She added that she is very busy. She firmly believes that everything happens for a reason, which is why she is not overly concerned. She added that she honestly doesn’t care. She added that she is unwilling to give up in the face of difficulties.

In September, Fox declared that she was proud of the fact that she had left West in February after noticing the first red flag.

Referring to her and her ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev’s 1-year-old baby, she stated that pre-Valentino Julia would have absolutely stuck it out and been there for longer.

