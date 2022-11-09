Just Stop Oil blockades take over EU as German drivers drag protesters

Climate activists staged sit-ins on the roads of Berlin in blockades inspired by the Just Stop Oil’s actions held in and around London. Germany’s capital has been crippling with road blockades organised by Letze Generation (Last Generation) in what appears to be the first in a series of climate actions in European capitals. Two motorists took the matter into their own hands and dragged the activists off road.

After throwing one protester onto the pavement, the two motorists move on to drag another protester off the road under applause from German onlookers.

But the first activist stands up and goes back to his original position, sitting down in the middle of the road and disrupting traffic as drivers honk their horn in protest.

The move draws the ire of one of the motorists who grabs him by his orange reflective vest before dropping him on the road.

As tension rises among drivers, a grey van threatens to plough through the protesters by moving closer to the protester.