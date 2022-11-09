Kate dubbed ‘Children’s Princess’ after giving adorable boy her poppy





Kate has been hailed the “Children’s Princess” by adoring royal fans after she was caught on camera having an adorable exchange with a toddler. The Princess of Wales stepped out on Wednesday to visit Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon. At the end of her visit, she stopped speaking with a pupil at Colham Manor Primary School who was particularly interested in the red poppy pinned on her coat.

The Princess was filmed kneeling down to chat with three-year-old Akeem, who asked her what her name was. The royal kindly replied: “My name is Catherine, very nice to meet you.” After noticing the boy was looking at her red poppy, she asked him: “Have you got a poppy? It’s very famous. Would you like mine? You can have my poppy. Let’s see if I can get it out.” While fiddling with the pinned flower of remembrance, the Princess explained what the poppy symbolises. READ MORE: Princess Martha Louise of Norway quits royal duties in major move

Others noticed how at ease children are with Kate, with a person nicknamed GaGirl writing: “Children instinctively gravitate to Princess Catherine. It’s lovely.” Similarly, JamBen1 tweeted: “Catherine is a complete natural with children.” And Nicola Rippon added: “Having a bit of a ‘moment’ just now. This lovely heartwarming moment has cheered me [to] no end! Lovely!” The Princess of Wales visited the centre in West London as the patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA), a UK-wide charity and network of more than 100 organisations which work to ensuring women and families affected by perinatal mental problems have access to high-quality comprehensive care and support. DON’T MISS:

Touring the Centre, the royal spoke to staff and joined a mother and baby group during which she heard from parents about the mental health support received after they had their babies. The session included women who have been supported by two of the MMHA’s member organisations – Home-Start and Birth Companions. Kate also spoke with representatives from agencies working across perinatal services in Hillingdon, including specialist psychiatry staff, midwives, health visitors and social workers, and took part in a roundtable discussion convened by the MMHA. Within the discussion, the group spoke about how the service has developed to meet the needs of the most vulnerable mothers in their community, the impact this has had, and opportunities for further growth.

Kate has long championed breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health and providing support to those struggling. Over the past decade, she has also deepened her understanding of the early years and how vital the first five years in the life of children can be in their development. As a consequence, she champions providing new parents with the support needed to properly welcome their babies into their families and support them.

Like Loading...