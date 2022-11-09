Kate Middleton dons late Queen’s ‘signature’ look

Kate, Princess of Wales visited Colham Manor Children’s Centre, in West London, where she was greeted by workers and members of the institution. The royal is a Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance and attended the event to highlight the impact an integrated, multi-disciplinary system of holistic care can have for families impacted by mental health issues.

For the occasion, Kate stunned in a very flattering all-black look. She donned a long black coat with belt from Hobbs which she combined with a pair of Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps.

She seemed to be wearing a forest green jumper underneath and accessorised the look with a small dark green clutch bag from Jimmy Choo.

The Princess of Wales kept her hair loose and sported a pair of gold drop earrings from Kiki McDonough.

Royal fan @KateMiddStyle commented on social media: “Lovely to see Kate Middleton wearing her @kikimcdonough Citrine Earrings again today!”

