Kate Middleton dons late Queen’s ‘signature’ look

Kate, Princess of Wales visited Colham Manor Children’s Centre, in West London, where she was greeted by workers and members of the institution. The royal is a Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance and attended the event to highlight the impact an integrated, multi-disciplinary system of holistic care can have for families impacted by mental health issues.
For the occasion, Kate stunned in a very flattering all-black look. She donned a long black coat with belt from Hobbs which she combined with a pair of Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps.
She seemed to be wearing a forest green jumper underneath and accessorised the look with a small dark green clutch bag from Jimmy Choo.
The Princess of Wales kept her hair loose and sported a pair of gold drop earrings from Kiki McDonough.
Royal fan @KateMiddStyle commented on social media: “Lovely to see Kate Middleton wearing her @kikimcdonough Citrine Earrings again today!”
The jewellery designer creates “striking colour combinations with magnificent gemstones to elevate the everyday” look.
The Princess was wearing the Kiki Classic Citrine Pear Drop Earrings in Yellow Gold, which retail for £550.
The website described them as “a simple and extremely wearable style featuring a pear drop Citrine”.
Set in 18ct yellow gold, they are “perfect for adding a touch of colour,” the designer added.
The royal has worn the yellow earrings for at least 40 official engagements since 2009 making Kiki McDonough her most-worn jewellery designer.
Fashion and royal expert Miranda Holder commented a monochromatic outfit is Kate’s “signature style”.
The stylist explained Kate actually followed a “style trick” today “the Queen adopted fairly early on her reign, which helped to cement her personal brand”.
Queen Elizabeth was a fan of dressing in one colour from head to toe but opted for more brightly coloured looks.
“It is still very much the image we all have in our mind’s eye today,” Miranda added.
Royal watcher Maria Isabel Cadima praised the look saying: “Lovely Princess!” Another one, @william_catherine_daily said: “She’s so beautiful!”
Social media fashion account @kate_babykins opined the Princess “will wear all possible colours on monochrome version from now on”.
@stefanie.prince added: “Love the green on her and love the clutch, but now that she’s one step closer to being Queen all we’ve seen her in are long coats!”
Kate joined a mother-and-baby group talk during the outing and chatted with other mums who get the institution’s support during and after pregnancy.
Kensington Palace said in a statement: “The MMHA brings the perinatal mental health community together and makes change happen by combining the power of real-life experience with clinical and professional expertise.”
Earlier this year she sent a message on social media after being named patron of the institution. Kate said: “There is plenty more to be done. And it’s down to each and every one of us to support parents and carers, and all those who are raising children today.
“Because by ensuring that the next generation of children can thrive, we can help to build a stronger, healthier and more nurturing society which benefits us all.”
