Lady Vol Tennis Announces 2023 Spring Schedule – University of Tennessee Athletics

With the individual fall season in the rearview, the Tennessee women’s tennis team has announced its spring dual schedule featuring 24 regular-season matches with 11 chances to see the Lady Volunteers compete on Rocky Top.

“Our spring conference schedule is so strong that we really need to play tough out-of-conference opponents to prepare for it,” head coach Alison Ojeda said. “I am very excited that we will get a look at multiple ranked opponents before we even start SEC action.”

Tennessee’s schedule opens on the road for the second consecutive season as the Lady Vols kick off the year at Furman in Greenville, South Carolina. The Big Orange will then travel north for ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio where they open with Wake Forest in the two-day tournament.

The Lady Vols make their home debut on Wednesday, Feb. 1, hosting Western Carolina in a doubleheader at Goodfriend Tennis Center but round the week out back on the road in Raleigh, North Carolina at NC State on Feb. 5.

“As a coaching staff, we met with each of our team members individually recently so we could go over our spring schedule,” Ojeda continued. “I firmly believe that when you sit down and look at the competition, it helps you prepare for the offseason better. I absolutely love our team and really feel like we have strong chemistry that can push us through some tough matches. Please be sure to mark down our match times to come out and support this great group we have.”

Pending the results of ITA Kickoff Weekend, the Lady Vols would participate in the ITA National Indoor Championships in Seattle, Washington if they win both matches in Columbus.

Tennessee’s non-conference slate wraps up with a three-match weekend hosting Charlotte and Bellarmine on Friday, Feb. 17, then welcoming UCF to Rocky Top on Feb. 19.

UT’s 13-match conference slate features six home matches featuring Missouri in the SEC opener, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Florida then finishing with South Carolina on Senior Day.

All conference home matches will begin at 4 p.m. on Fridays and at Noon on Saturday. The full schedule can be found below or by visiting UTSports.com.

2023 Tennessee Women’s Tennis Dual Schedule

Jan. 17 – at Furman – Greenville, S.C.

Jan. 27 – Wake Forest – ITA Kickoff – Columbus, Ohio

Jan. 28 – Ohio State/Old Dominion – ITA Kickoff – Columbus, Ohio

Feb. 1 – Western Carolina – Knoxville, Tenn. (Doubleheader)

Feb. 5 – at NC State – Raleigh, NC

Feb. 9-12 – ITA National Indoor Championships – Seattle, Wash.

Feb. 17 – Charlotte – Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 17 – Bellarmine – Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 19 – UCF – Knoxville, Tenn.

March 3 – Missouri – Knoxville, Tenn.

March 5 – Arkansas – Knoxville, Tenn.

March 10 – at Vanderbilt – Nashville, Tenn.

March 12 – at Kentucky – Lexington, Ky.

March 17 – Auburn – Knoxville, Tenn.

March 19 – Alabama – Knoxville, Tenn.

March 24 – at Georgia – Athens, Ga.

March 31 – at Texas A&M – College Station, Texas

April 2 – at LSU – Baton Rouge, La.

April 7 – Florida – Knoxville, Tenn.

April 9 – South Carolina – Knoxville, Tenn. (Senior Day)

April 14 – at Ole Miss – Oxford, Miss.

April 16 – at Mississippi State – Starkville, Miss.

April 19-23 – SEC Championship – Fayetteville, Ark.

May 5 – NCAA Tournament – TBD