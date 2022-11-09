Lease Packet Launches Managed Blockchain Node Hosting for WEB3 Developers

JAIPUR, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / LeasePacket , a renowned server management organization, has announced a launch of an in-house Blockchain Node Engine. LeasePacket currently offers powerful web hosting high-end technical services, including data encryption, bug fixing, server migration, secure payments, and 24×7 monitoring of any hosting plans clients choose.

LeasePacket – Blockchain node hosting for Web3 devs

With the new Blockchain Node Engine, LeasePacket will place Nodes behind a virtual private cloud firewall, eventually preventing all but authorized users and machines from interacting with endpoints. Blockchain Node Engine will have its own development team on call to keep an eye out for any disruption since it is a fully managed solution.

While talking about the launch, the founder Mohit Vyas said, “Blockchain is transforming how information is stored and transmitted around the globe. Today, we’re excited to introduce LeasePacket’s Blockchain Node Engine, which builds on our commitment to assist Web3 developers in creating and deploying new products on blockchain-based platforms.”

The LeasePacket has been providing quality managed technical services for over ten years, with expertise ranging from dedicated technical support to high-load project implementation through high availability to infrastructure management. LeasePacket engineers use a unique approach to identify real business opportunities and threats and develop customized, proven solutions to help clients reach their business goals and become more productive and efficient.

Also, LeasePacket’s Blockchain Node Engine will also simplify the manual deployment process, which can take several days. By allowing developers to deploy a new node with a single operation and specify the desired region and network, LeasePacket’s Blockchain Node Engine will simplify and speed up this process. Due to its fully managed nature, Blockchain Node Engine eliminates the requirement for a dedicated DevOps team to monitor the system and fix problems.

Currently, the platform offers DirectAdmin web hosting, VMware virtualization technology, Plesk web hosting control panel, and cPanel web hosting. Additionally, the platform provides backup and hosting add-ons, along with SmarterMail and Bulk Mailing Server email servers.

Keeping customers’ needs and feedback in mind, LeasePacket understands what a business needs. In order to ensure its clients’ data and business is always in safe hands, the platform offers services for a long time.

About LeasePacket

LeasePacket is a well-known server management company that has offered top-notch managed technical services to several businesses for over ten years. A team of more than 25 experts from various professions and skills works on the platform to provide corporations with a dependable, user-friendly blockchain node hosting solution so they may grow their businesses.

