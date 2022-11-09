Leslie Jordan gifted his best friends an HGTV home renovation before his death | CNN

Categories
Leslie Jordan gifted his best friends an HGTV home renovation before his death




Before his death last month, beloved actor Leslie Jordan gifted his best friends a complete home renovation.

In one of his final TV appearances set to air on HGTV, Jordan surprises two friends who he credited with helping him break into Hollywood and get sober. With star with renovators Drew and Jonathan Scott, Jordan knocked on the door of Rosemary Alexander and Newell Alexander to tell his friends of 40 years they would be receiving a major upgrade to their home.

CNN got a preview look at the episode in which Jordan laughs as the Scotts put him to work, swinging a sledge hammer into walls on demolition day. He becomes overcome with emotion for being able to gift his friends with something they’ve always wanted.

The renovation will air as an upcoming episode of “Celebrity IOU,” the HGTV show where celebrities pick someone meaningful in their lives to surprise with a home makeover.

The episode premieres on Nov. 14 on HGTV, and starts streaming on Discovery+ on the same day. (CNN and HGTV are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)



