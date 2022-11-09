Leslie Phillips, Carry On star and Harry Potter actor, dies aged 98

Leslie and Penny married in 1948 but later divorced in 1965, and he went on to pursue a relationship with Australian actress Vicki Luke, with whom he lived for approximately three years.

After their romance ended, Leslie moved in with pregnant actress Angela Scoular in 1977 and raised her son as his own.

Following the death of his first wife in 1981, he married Angela in 1982 and the pair remained together until her death in 2011.

On 20 December 2013, at the age of 89, Leslie married Zara Carr, who remained with him until he died.