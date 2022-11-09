Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas Movie Is Her Rom-Com Renaissance

For Lohan, the decision to return to movies really started during the pandemic, when the actress was at home, watching her peers make films that she herself was enjoying, feeling almost like life was passing by. “The love of my life is making movies and bringing stories to life, characters to life, and sharing that with other people,” Lohan says. “So I got that itch and I was like, Okay, I’m ready.” When she got the script for Falling For Christmas, “it was just a really lovely, heartwarming holiday movie, rom-com,” she says. “And it was just perfect for me to come back with something like that.”
