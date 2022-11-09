Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on FSG sale after Derby win

Another contender is the former Burger King chief Stephen Pagliuca. His company, Bain Capital, has assets that are worth £112bn more than those of Man City owner Sheikh Mansour.

Pagliuca was one of the early contenders to buy Chelsea earlier this year when Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the government. However, he lost out to the Boehly-Clearlake consortium in the battle to purchase the Stamford Bridge side.

Klopp’s comments on his future came after Liverpool beat Derby in the Carabao Cup. The 55-year-old fielded a youthful starting 11 against the League One outfit. His side eventually progressed to the fourth round via a penalty shootout.