LKAB Invests SEK 500 Million in Port of Narvik, Northern Norway

LKAB is now investing SEK 500 million in a brand new port of loading at the Port of Narvik. The shiploader located at dock 5 today was built in 1977 and it is time to replace it, the mining company writes in a press release.

Iron ore from LKAB’s mines is transported by freight train to the ports of Luleå in Sweden and Narvik in Norway. The ports are important hubs in the logistics chain and several million tons of iron ore products are transported through them every year to customers all over the world, according to LKAB.

“We are getting a new shiploader that increases delivery reliability and contributes to a safer workplace with an improved working environment for our employees,” says Harald Strømsnes, Senior Project Manager at LKAB in Narvik.

“The investment is extremely important for the future of the port,” adds Strømsnes.

The shiploader is expected to be ready for use in the summer of 2024.