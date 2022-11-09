‘Major humiliation for Russia’s military’ Putin hands Ukraine ‘boost’

Vladimir Putin has handed Ukrainian troops a “morale boost” as Russia pulls its forces from Kherson. Russian general Sergei Surovikin recommended the move in a televised briefing with defence secretary Sergei Shoigu. Allies have since hailed the move the “right decision”, but experts say it has humiliated Putin.

David Lewis, a professor of international relations and peace and conflict studies at the University of Exeter, said the withdrawal is a significant blow to the Kremlin.

He said the announcement would leave Russia embarrassed, and hand Ukrainian troops a morale boost as they pursue their southern offensive.

Professor Lewis said: “This is a major humiliation for Russia’s military and a significant boost for Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

“It’s the latest setback for Russia’s military campaign after a major defeat in Kharkiv province in September.”

