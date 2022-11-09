Man blamed aliens after breaking into sleeping woman’s bedroom





A man who entered a sleeping woman’s bedroom armed with a knife blamed aliens. Peter Croft, 31, formerly of of Elmsfield Road, Crosby, went on a crime spree on April 12 this year which also saw him batter a 72-year-old man.

Liverpool Crown Court heard on Monday how Croft tried to break into a property in Litherland, Merseyside, in the early hours, but after failing to get in he tried next door. Henry Riding, prosecuting, said the police were called and he was found to be in a confused, intoxicated state before officers took him home. But at about 3am Croft broke into the home of a father and son, whom he knew. He attacked the 72-year-old, knocking him to the ground, after the second man refused to give him money.

Mr Riding told the court the woman smelt alcohol on Croft’s breath and that he touched her naked back at one point. The woman managed to get out of her bedroom and call the police. When Croft tried to snatch the phone away, it fell down the stairs. He tried to stop her fleeing, grabbing at her, but she managed to push past him and call for help. Croft fled with the knife, which was found at another property.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said Croft’s actions had deeply affected her life. The court heard she can no longer relax at home and has been suffering from anxiety, for which she was signed off work for three months. She also said there is now a bolt on her bedroom door and a police alarm fitted at her home. Croft was unable to remember what happened and had drunk alcohol as well as taken crack cocaine and heroin, the court heard.

Bernice Campbell, defending, said Croft wanted to say sorry to all of his victims, had absolutely no malice, but in retrospect recognised the fear his victims must have felt. Ms Campbell told the court Croft had faced a number of difficulties in his life, including the loss of his mother after a battle with cancer. He had also struggled to come to terms with the loss of his unborn child, the death of his partner and having another child taken into care. She added since being remanded in prison, Croft is drug free and carried out work while inside.

Croft, who appeared via video link from HMP Liverpool, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including suspicion of burglary, carrying an offensive weapon, robbery, attempted robbery, attempting to commit burglary and common assault. Sentencing, Recorder Ciaran Rankin said Croft’s crimes had a detrimental effect on his victims. He noted the woman’s mental health had been impacted due to Croft’s actions. Mr Rankin said‌: “It has resulted in her bolting herself in her bedroom because of what you did… The events of that night has had a detrimental effect on her.” Croft was sentenced to seven years and three months.

