Man Utd and Arsenal risk UEFA penalties after Premier League agreement

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and several other top English sides will have to adjust to new financial rules or risk penalties from UEFA. After months of discussions, the Premier League have agreed on a new set of regulations which could make life particularly tricky for those competing in Europe.

Premier League clubs held a meeting and a vote on Tuesday that looks set to change the way the English top-flight, and indeed the rest of the football pyramid, is run. Key areas of focus were thought to be parachute payments for teams relegated to the Championship and a fresh set of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

At present, UEFA regulations state that clubs can spend no more than 70 per cent of their total revenue on player wages and transfer fees. Premier League clubs have concluded that a higher percentage than that will be permitted in England, meaning the league’s rules will be out of sync with Europe’s governing body.

That leaves United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham in a tricky position as the seven English teams competing in Europe this term. If the rules came into effect immediately, they could face penalties from UEFA for overspending, even if they remained inside the new Premier League boundary.

