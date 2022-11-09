Man’s body pulled from lake after jet ski tragedy

Both Surrey Police and the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at Dukes Road, Surrey, on Sunday afternoon, November 6, after a member of the public witnessed an individual falling into the water.

Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been recovered from a private lake following reports a person had fallen off a jet ski.

Aided by teams from Surrey Search and Rescue, the fire service sent a specialist boat and water rescue teams to the scene, reports SurreyLive, before handing over control of the incident to police that same afternoon.

It has now been confirmed the body of a 49-year-old man was recovered on Monday (November 7) with the death not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We were called to reports of a person in the water at a private lake in Newdigate at around 3.45pm on Sunday (November 6). Sadly, the body of a 49-year-old man from Dorking was recovered from the water in the early hours of Monday morning (November 7), following search efforts by Surrey Fire and Rescue, Surrey Search and Rescue and specialist officers.

“His next of kin have been informed. We are not treating the death as suspicious or looking for any third party at this time.”

Located just over a mile-and-a-half southeast of Newdigate, Dukes Road connects Rusper Road to Partridge Lane and is just a 15-minute drive west from Gatwick Airport. A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed their involvement at the scene.