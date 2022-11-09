MARS Academy takes VP education programme to Norway

The MARS Academy virtual production education centre has teamed up with Studio City Norway to offer its programme outside of the UK for the first time.

Backed by the team of virtual production pioneers at London-based Bild Studios and MARS Volume, the MARS Academy Norway will offer courses on in-camera visual effects film-making techniques. The partnership will support collaboration and skills development across Norway and the UK.

Studio City Norway is planning to build a full-service film and TV studio complex on the outskirts of Oslo. As part of the project – and to fulfil its ambition of becoming one of the world’s most sustainable film production facilities – Studio City Norway aims to launch its own virtual production volumes in Norway that will facilitate the delivery of MARS Academy on a global scale.

Dag Hvaring, Studio City Norway’s chief executive said: “It was important for Studio City Norway to enter this partnership with Bild Studios to ensure we are at the forefront of the most advanced production technology and expertise. The MARS Academy curriculum has been designed and supported by esteemed virtual production expert professionals with a wealth of experience, who will continue to support the provision of the programme in Norway. The programme includes a range of courses specifically designed to arm participants with the knowledge, knowhow and confidence to walk on set and add value to any virtual production.”

The MARS Academy, which launched in September, offers industry professionals the opportunity to work at one of the UK’s largest independent virtual production volumes.