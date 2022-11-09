Martina Navratilova says time is ‘running out’ for Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has not had the season she was hoping for.

After struggling with her mental health in 2021, which caused her to take an extended break from tennis, Osaka returned at the start of the year and set an ambitious goal of cracking the top 10.

Things started promisingly for the Japanese star as she reached the semi-finals of the Melbourne Summer Set and the final of the Miami Open.

But the 25-year-old could not maintain this form and was knocked out in the first round at both Roland-Garros and the US Open.

Navratilova, who won 18 singles Grand Slams during her professional career, has questioned whether Osaka’s early success in her career came too soon and if she still has the same love for tennis she once had?

VIDEO: Naomi Osaka takes on Iga Swiatek for the Miami Open title

What has Navratilova said?

Osaka is a former world number one and has four Grand Slam titles to her name — the last of which came at the Australian Open in 2021.

However, Osaka has not won a title on the WTA again since then and has reached just one final in the past two years.

During a Q&A session at the WTA Finals, Navratilova addressed Osaka’s recent struggles and gave her honest thoughts on how whether she believed the world number 42 could return to the top of women’s tennis.

Martina Navratilova

“Maybe it was too much too soon,” she said. “But, you know, that’s when the gut check comes; do you really love the sport? It comes back to that.

“For six years, I did it all myself. Nowadays, so much is done for the players… Because there is so much more attention, and everything is magnified.”

She added: “At the same time, people forget about it. So you are a flash in the pan.

“I think the players need to just stay in the moment, and if they love the sport, great. If they don’t, that’s okay, too. But figure it out [and] make up your mind because time’s running out.”

What happened to Naomi Osaka?

Osaka made her breakthrough in 2018 when she won the Indian Wells Open as a 20-year-old.

That same year, she beat Serena Williams in the final of the US Open to become the first Japanese player to win a major singles title.

Over the course of the next three years, Osaka would go on to win four Grand Slams and seven career titles overall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Naomi Osaka of Japan awaits a serve against Danielle Collins of the United States in their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

However, midway through last year, the Japanese star revealed she was suffering from depression and withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon.

After losing early on at the US Open, she announced she was taking a break from tennis to focus on family and health.

Osaka returned at the start of 2022 and has returned to the world’s top 50, but there still appears to be a long road ahead.

You can find all the latest tennis news and rumours here.

QUIZ: How well do you know the Williams sisters?





How many Grand Slam doubles titles have Venus and Serena won together?

12





13





14





15





News Now – Sport News

