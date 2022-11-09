Matt Hancock’s girlfriend told he’s in ‘good spirits’ on I’m A Celeb

Tonight, Matt Hanock, 44, entered the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp alongside comedian Seann Walsh, 36, and he is already set to face hell in his first Bushtucker Trial, voted by the public. Ahead of his debut on the show, a source claimed his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo has been in touch with bosses about his welfare.

It is believed Gina, who he was caught kissing on CCTV last year, has been kept updated about his trials and how he’s been getting on.

A source told The Sun: “She was told Matt was in good spirits – even though the trial was a rotter.

“Everything he does in terms of trials will be relayed back to Matt’s family.

“It means there are no surprises in the show for those watching back at home.”

