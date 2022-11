Predrag Popovski/Getty Images

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta Co. Genealogical Society will be hosting a Military Show and Tell event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 12, at 424 N. Fourth Avenue in Big Rapids, next to Recycle.

The 14th Annual Veterans Tribute is a unique opportunity for Veterans to come and bring items, or look at displays that other Veterans bring, to show the history of their time in the service of our country.