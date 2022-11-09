Meghan defies Archetypes guest and refuses to reclaim ‘charged’ word

After hearing Robin’s explanation, she said: “I can’t! I mean, for a person who hates the word so much, this is giving me hives. Nevertheless, I will say, it’s all really interesting to me, what Robin is talking about. Because, as you may have guessed, I have zero interest in reclaiming this term.

“But these women I respect, whose work I love, a lot of them are entirely comfortable with that; they want to do that to take the power of it.”

She continued: “It’s sadly, for whatever reason, really easy to resort to for a lot of people. It’s one of those labels that feels like it’s thrown around constantly. And while its usage certainly has undertones that say a lot about the person who’s speaking, there’s still a specific type of woman who tends to be the recipient.”

Robin added: “Even in 2022 and beyond, it’s still just used to describe a woman who goes after what she wants, who has an opinion that’s different from a man’s, who turns you down at the club.”