Meghan Markle hits back at ‘unflattering’ two-word nickname

Meghan Markle has used the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, to talk about being referred to as “Duchess difficult”. She said the “unflattering” nickname was a “euphemism” and “codeword” for calling her a “b****”. The Duchess of Sussex said: “My friend said to me, there’s a certain point when you come to terms with the fact that not everyone is going to like you. The goal can’t be for everyone to like you, but the goal can be for them to respect you.” While Meghan said she was not interested in “reclaiming” the word, she continued: “Labelling a woman as a ‘b-word’ or as difficult is often a deflection. A way to hide some of her really awesome qualities, her persistence or strength or perseverance, her strong opinion, maybe even her resilience.”

