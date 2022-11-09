Meghan Markle pushed by close friends to tackle issue plaguing Duchess





In the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on how the word “difficult” is constantly being leveraged against women. While dissecting the word b****, she said the conversation titled “To ‘B’ or Not to ‘B’? was inspired by her close friends who agreed Meghan had to tackle the term “difficult” as it has become pervasive in all aspects of women’s life. The Duchess herself suggested she has been a victim of the label.

Meghan Markle noticed the word “difficult” comes up against women both in the workplace and in life. “I mean, I was just chatting with my girlfriends recently and I was asking them for the show, what sort of archetypes you think we should discuss. “And almost immediately unequivocally, they all jumped too difficult: ‘That’s the word’, ‘You have to talk about difficult’. “They said it gets thrown around so casually now.

“And as a woman, my friend said to me, there’s a certain point when you come to terms with the fact that not everyone is going to like you. “The goal can’t be for everyone to like you, but the goal can be for them to respect you.” In the episode, Meghan Markle took aim at people who have called her difficult. While Meghan and Harry were still serving as working royals in the Royal Family, reports circulated that suggested the mother-of-two was given the label “Duchess Difficult” among royal staffers. Royal commentators claimed the former actress would fire off email in the early hours of the morning and ask her staff “huge demands”. READ MORE: Meghan fans ‘tend to accept conspiracy’ about criticism of The Crown

Meghan Markle said that labelling woman as “difficult” is often a way to “hide some of her really awesome qualities” as she took yet another veiled swipe at allegations against her. The Duchess also explored the term ‘b****’, which she referred to as ‘the B-word’ before suggesting that “difficult” was “really a codeword for the b-word”. Meghan chose to avoid talking about her own personal experiences directly but said: “So, perhaps the truth is that labelling a woman as the ‘B-word’ or as ‘difficult’ is often a deflection. “A way to hide some of her really awesome qualities, her persistence or strength or perseverance, her strong opinion, maybe even her resilience, and those are the very qualities we’re going to be uncovering today.” DON’T MISS:

Some women, including comedian Robin Thede, had a different take on the b-word, arguing the b-word was used to describe “a woman who goes after what she wants”. But Meghan kept her original stance, saying the B-word is being used to “insult and dismiss” women. Though one of her close friends associated “assertive woman” with the term, she did not change her mind about the significance of the slur. Meghan continued: “When I saw her, she said something I had never heard before, ‘Well, isn’t that a convenient villain’, an assertive woman in a position of power, being called the B-word? How very convenient. “But that’s what happens when we label someone, a woman especially, one of these words. It becomes a way to take their power away.” READ NEXT:

