Meghan Markle slams attempt to keep women ‘in their place’

The Duchess of Sussex has hit out at attempts to brand women as “difficult” in a bid to “keep them in their place” and limit female voices in society. Meghan Markle argued that women in “positions of power” were often described in a way that forced them into the model of a “villain”. Her discussion comes after reports emerged suggesting Meghan was branded “Duchess Difficult” during her time in the Royal Family due to the demands she made to Palace staff.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex declared: “Calling someone the ‘B-word’, labelling them as ‘difficult’, it’s often a way to insult and dismiss someone.”

She recalled a recent conversation with a “good girlfriend” in which the topic of labels arose.

Meghan continued: “She said something that I had never heard before. She said: ‘Well, isn’t that a convenient villain? An assertive woman in a position of power being called the B-word. How very convenient.’

“That’s what happens when we label someone – a woman especially. One of these words, it becomes a way to take their power away, keep them in their place.”