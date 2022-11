PRINCETON, N.J. – The Princeton University men’s tennis team will conclude its fall season at the Navy Gold Invite beginning on Friday, November 11, and concluding on Sunday, November 13 in Annapolis, Maryland.



Competing for the Tigers will be Ben Smith and Aidan Mahoney , and they will be taking on players from Navy, Monmouth, Delaware, NJIT, LIU and Wagner.



There will be a flighted draw in singles and doubles, with each player playing four singles and four doubles matces.