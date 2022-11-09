Metacade, GALA, and ENJ: Three Projects that Can Lead the Metaverse Charge

Advertisement

The metaverse industry is expected to be the hottest sector of the blockchain over the next few years. Three of those with early mover potential are Gala Games (GALA), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Metacade (MCADE). This article will highlight the potential for all three as they roll out into the upcoming virtual universe.

Metacade is trailblazing a bright idea through the metaverse, in its creation of a virtual arcade – a hangout where gamers and crypto enthusiasts can come together and experience a brand-new take on the play-to-earn model. The project aims to build a thriving community, offering them rewards, tournaments, staking, game development, playtesting and more features later down the line. Both casual and serious players are bound to find something they’re interested in on the platform, with plenty of incentives to help them stick around.

Ensuring a steady stream of new titles is one of the key elements of Metacade, which separates it from anything else currently in the crypto gaming space. Metacade intends to be decentralized – completely community-driven, with investors having the option to vote on platform governance and game development choices. The platform will also offer a unique feature – Metagrants – funding provided to developers of games, themselves voted for by the community.

Gala Games (GALA) Offers a Multi-Game Platform

Gala Games has a multi-game platform for gaming enthusiasts and developers. At present, there are around 15 titles on the platform, and users compete to win NFTs. Gala had an all-time high for its market value at almost $5 billion but has since dropped to $285 million, almost fifteen times less than its peak.

The Gala team uses this Discord channel to gauge users’ sentiments to guide the platform in the right direction. A headstart on games will continue to attract new users, and the project could be a star of the next bull market if it can find traction in daily users and a GALA token price above the previous high of $0.70.

Advertisement

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency seeking to back the value of next-generation NFTs. The platform also offers an ability for users to mint their own collectibles. In the coming wave of metaverse industry adoption, a platform allowing NFT creation should see continued support.

Enjin allows developers to build on Ethereum but can avoid the high costs with the scaling solution called ‘JumpNet’. The Enjin platform and its tools are completely free and only require using some ENJ tokens to mint NFT assets. The project is building a solid ecosystem and seeks to continue drawing users from the gaming community to power it toward the metaverse in the future.

Metacade offers significant improvements to the Gala Games model by offering MCADE coin holders a chance to stake their tokens and vote on governance issues. That is easily more democratic and a lot better planned than a Discord chat. Stakers will also get earnings based on project revenues, having a direct appeal to users. Metacade’s presale is upon us in Q4, which is the key opportunity for crypto adherents.

GALA and ENJ still have a strong chance to show markets what they can build, but as Metacade is still relatively under the radar, it can provide substantially more upside potential. Developers who build their NFTs on the Enjin ecosystem may someday take those collectibles to games inside the Metacade, as more projects are added to the platform.

Conclusion

Enjin Coin is attracting a gaming development community for the more serious blockchain enthusiast. With the ability to create NFTs for free, the project has the scope to become a big part of the metaverse industry. Gala Games is a straightforward gaming platform, and it can attract users to its games, but the low coin price for GALA at $0.03 might hold it back along the way. In time, Gala Games will do well if its NFTs are worth more.

Metacade provides a compelling opportunity because of the social dynamic at its core. A host of gaming titles under one roof and a community-led platform certainly has the potential to be a popular space on the scene. As the metaverse begins to attract ever larger user numbers, it will be the collective hangouts that do well and once further adoption arrives, it could certainly create a boom for the arcade theme – with gamers hanging out there every night for tournaments and fun.

You can participate in the Metacade pre-sale here.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or crypto projects mentioned in this piece.