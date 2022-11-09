Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1.5 billion at auction

Art handlers hold a painting titled “La montagne Sainte-Victoire” by Paul Cezanne (estimate on request: in excess of $120,000,000) during a photo call to present the highlights from the estate of the philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Paul G. Allen in London on Oct. 14, 2022.

Christie’s sold 60 works from the Paul G. Allen Collection for over $1.5 billion Wednesday night, as wealthy collectors around the world shrugged off economic and crypto worries to invest in trophy artworks.

Five paintings broke the $100 million mark, including the night’s top seller — Georges Seurat’s “Les Poseuses, Ensemble,” which sold for $149.2 million. Several works sold for three or four times their estimates, with several artists setting new records at auction, including Vincent van Gogh, Edward Steichen and Gustav Klimt.

The sales total of $1.506 billion shattered the previous record for the most expensive collection ever auctioned, set by the Harry and Linda Macklowe collection auctioned at Sotheby’s for $922 million. The sales total for the Allen collection will soar even higher Thursday morning, when another 95 lots head to auction.

The flurry of eight- and nine-figure sales suggested that the global rich still view masterpiece art as a hedge against inflation and perhaps a safer store of value than increasingly volatile stocks and crypto currencies. The sale came the same day that the Dow fell over 600 points and bitcoin plunged to its lowest levels since November 2020.

The collection of Paul Allen, the late co-founder of Microsoft, was a treasure trove of masterpieces spanning 500 years. All of the proceeds will go to charity, since Allen signed the Giving Pledge promising to leave at least half of his fortune to charity.

Allen’s keen eye for great art also made for great investments. He purchased Gustav Klimt’s “Birch Forest” for $40 million in 2006, and it sold Wednesday for $104 million.