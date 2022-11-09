Microsoft Flight Simulator Anniversary release time and new features

Fans of Microsoft Flight Simulator are counting down to the release of the 40th Anniversary update. MSFS 40th Anniversary Edition has a November 11 release date and a 4pm GMT UK launch time. US players will be able to jump in at 8am PT, while users in Japan will have to wait until 1am JST on November 12. The huge Flight Sim update will be available as a free download for existing players, or as a standalone package for newbies.

Likewise, anybody with an active Game Pass subscription can access the entire package as part of their membership.

Perfect for long-time fans and newcomers alike, the new update brings back fan-favourite lanes from previous games, as well as brand new vehicles.

This includes an authentic recreation of the Airbus A310, as well as helicopters, gliders, and additional airports. You’ll even have a selection of new missions to complete.

Microsoft explains more: “The 40th Anniversary Edition, a completely free offering for those who already own Microsoft Flight Simulator or play it via Xbox Game Pass, is a comprehensive celebration of the franchise with both a tribute to our past as well as an introduction to new and highly anticipated aircraft types.

“The nod to the past will re-introduce some classic airports and several of the most famous planes from earlier versions including Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight!”

