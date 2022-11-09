Mike Tindall dishes brutal response to Matt Hancock ‘Bulls**t’

Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh’s arrival into the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here! jungle certainly shocked the campmates during Wednesday night’s instalment. After taking part in their first Bushtucker Trial, Matt and Seann were welcomed into camp by their co-stars. However, it didn’t take Mike Tindall long to take a cheeky swipe at the MP.
“He sticks out like a sore thumb,” Sue Cleaver said as Matt arrived in camp.
“I think he must be nervous though,” Boy George replied before the soap star added: “Brave, he must be very nervous.”
“You can hear it in his voice,” the singer added as Mike chipped in: “All I hear out of his mouth is, ‘Why did you come here?’
Laughing he said: “All I heard was, bulls**t, bulls**t, bulls**t.”
Matt said: “I genuinely think that because we’ve now got sort of stability that is…”
“We’ve had stability for all of five minutes Matt,” the presenter his back as Matt reassured: “Rishi’s great, he’ll be fine.”
Matt’s appearance on the show has certainly sparked a strong reaction from viewers at home.
Many were also quick to point out Mike’s reaction to Matt with user @Iuvhpe tweeting: “Mike watching Matt walk into camp #ImACeleb.”
