Mike Tindall dishes brutal response to Matt Hancock ‘Bulls**t’

Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh’s arrival into the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here! jungle certainly shocked the campmates during Wednesday night’s instalment. After taking part in their first Bushtucker Trial, Matt and Seann were welcomed into camp by their co-stars. However, it didn’t take Mike Tindall long to take a cheeky swipe at the MP.

“He sticks out like a sore thumb,” Sue Cleaver said as Matt arrived in camp.

“I think he must be nervous though,” Boy George replied before the soap star added: “Brave, he must be very nervous.”

“You can hear it in his voice,” the singer added as Mike chipped in: “All I hear out of his mouth is, ‘Why did you come here?’

Laughing he said: “All I heard was, bulls**t, bulls**t, bulls**t.”

