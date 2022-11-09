Millions of drivers at risk of £50 fine for driving in the rain

New research has found that only half of British drivers slow down while driving in heavy rain, meaning almost 20 million motorists don’t. As a result of this, one in eight drivers has admitted to having had some sort of accident in wet and windy weather.
There is an average of 16 injuries on the roads for every rainy day across the UK.
A third of drivers said they feel very unsafe driving in heavy rain, whilst one in 10 will try and find a different way to travel.
When driving in heavy rain or other difficult conditions, motorists should use dipped headlights or risk a £50 fine.
If visibility is seriously reduced due to rain and spray from the roads, they should use their dipped headlights to help them and others.
READ MORE: Sainsbury’s implements new 50p charge in petrol stations
This could be during the day in periods of heavy fog, rain or snow, or at night time.
The only exception to this rule is in 30mph built-up areas where roads are adequately lit by street lights no more than 180 metres (200 yards) apart.
But, even on these roads, it is best for drivers to keep their headlights switched on.
Drivers should also be careful when using their front or rear fog lights as they can have a dangerous impact on other motorists.
READ MORE: Drivers warned of £801 fine for clearing frost from their car
Drivers can check their tread by using a penny upside down in between the tyre tread, and if they can see the top of the Queen’s head, they will know that the treads are worn and need replacing.
All-season tyres are advised by some experts, as they can be more effective at gripping the road.
Mr Waye said: “It’s important to check that your front and back wiper blades are functioning and if not then get these replaced.
“Getting stuck in traffic in bad weather increases your fuel consumption so make sure you have enough fuel in your car.
“Check out your local news bulletins or online for any road closures or any flooding that is affecting travel.”
Source link