Millions of people missing out on DWP benefit worth £4,428 – check now

Attendance Allowance could provide a lifeline to older people who are struggling to pay for food and energy bills and meet the cost of living.

This disability benefit is paid to people of state pension age who have a health condition or disability that affects their everyday lives – yet more than three million people who could claim it aren’t.

To be successful, claimants need to demonstrate that they have needed help for at least six months prior, unless they are terminally ill.

However, this doesn’t mean they need a full-time carer for their application to be accepted.

