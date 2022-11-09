Minecraft skin lets you become the God of War for Ragnarok

Minecraft skins allow you to embody pretty much whatever you want to in this sandbox game. It’s a small way to show off what you like or who you are without it changing gameplay or impacting anything major. Well, if you’re an angry man with a kid, you can now embody that and become Kratos from God of War Ragnarok.

There are basically an infinite number of Minecraft skins out there. Seriously, just go and have a look; it’s almost terrifying. However, while the new default skin options are nice, it’s generally far preferable for players who know how to change skins in Minecraft to go for other games they like. There’s a weird joy in representing your favourite game in a beautiful voxel style, and that’s why you can play as the likes of Nahida from Genshin Impact.

It’s also why you can now don the beard, classic red markings, and general gruffness of Kratos, but specifically the version of him from the brand-new God of War Ragnarok, which, well, you can’t currently play on PC. However, you can shout your way over to PlanetMinecraft and download his skin, then find a nice icy area to roam around while yeeting your axe at things. It probably won’t kill anything but, hey, it’ll be fun.

Actually, if you really want the full God of War experience, you can download something like this Weapon Throw mod to allow you to start dealing damage while throwing your weapons and tools. It’s not a perfect solution, but it is a lot of fun, and that’s what matters.

If you’re committing to the bit, have a look at the best Minecraft builds to see if you can find some Norse inspiration. You could also take a look at the best Minecraft seeds and pick one that’s snowy for an added touch.