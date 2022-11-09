Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Receive New Updated Prestige System – Gameranx

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has released late last month and the game has been doing very well in terms of players. The multiplayer seems to have found its stride in the community and the leveling up has begun for its players. In addition, Warzone 2 has brought even more gamers into the world as it was a welcomed new addition to the Call of Duty universe.

Today, we are learning that both Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be receiving new updated prestige systems. This new prestige system will be a persistent prestige rank across all seasons instead of the previous version where your rank would wipe and have to start over when a new season is released. We have also learned that 4 prestige will be available to unlock with season one with a total rank of 250. This is huge news for players who like to prestige but don’t want to restart from level 1 again when a new season releases. This is a nice touch from Activision and developer Infinity Ward and will surely be appreciated by the fans.

Check out the announcement from CharlieIntel down below:

BREAKING: Updated Prestige System for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Persistent Prestige Rank across all seasons, rather than having it reset at the end of each season. 4 Prestiges coming with Season 01, total of Rank 250. pic.twitter.com/3uhSlK56AX — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 9, 2022

As mentioned above, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been on a roll lately as it recently just passed a major milestone in terms of sales. According to a new report in Business Wire, the latest installment in the high-action FPS franchise has smashed through series sales records. It’s been revealed that the massively popular shooter game has now crossed $1 billion in worldwide sales since its launch just ten days ago.

This is a pretty impressive figure by anyone’s standards, but the fact that the game has hit this milestone so quickly seems to be a testament to the current game’s formula. Modern Warfare 2 is evidently a big hit with franchise fans and newcomers alike by the looks of things, with players clocking up over 200 million hours of playtime across more than a billion matches across Xbox, PlayStation and PC. The latest entry has been pretty solid with its multiplayer gameplay systems, a vast array of weapons, and even its immersive story mode that follows over from the previous title has kept the community in good spirits.

If you have yet to check out MW2 or don't know if it's right for you, make sure you check out our Before You Buy video on the game where we discuss the pros and cons of the games and show you the game in action.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 / Warzone 2 is now available across all platforms. Did you pick up the latest entry in the long-running franchise? How do you feel about the new prestige system? Let us know in the comments below!

