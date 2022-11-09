Morse elected Yellowstone County commissioner

Republican Mark Morse has won the election for Yellowstone County commissioner.

Morse was the only candidate on the ballot and received 36,832 votes.

The incumbent, Republican Denis Pitman, lost to Morse in the primary and was not on the ballot. The county recorded 4,342 votes labeled write-in, which presumable went primarily to Pitman.

In the June primary, Morse took 54 percent of the vote to defeat Pitman.

Morse lists local control of MetraPark as part of his platform.

Pitman had advocated for private management.

Morse, a retired postal inspector, was supported by Commissioner John Ostlund.

Before serving one six-year term on the commission, Pitman previously served two terms on the Billings City Council.