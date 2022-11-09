M&S storm warning for high street as cost-of-living bites

The retail giant predicted trading will become much tougher in the New Year as the cost-of-living crisis hits hard. And it fears a raft of retailers will collapse as family budgets are squeezed.

The gloomy outlook came as M&S reported a 23.7 per cent fall in underlying pre-tax profits to £205.5million, in the six months to October 1.

It said it had faced double-digit inflation in food costs and had suffered a £700,000 loss in its Ocado joint venture.

Profits were also knocked by higher property taxes after the end-of-business rates relief and the chain’s exit from Russia.

Shares fell six per cent as the company forecast a “material contraction” in market demand over its next financial year.

Sales are so far proving resilient with customers currently splashing out for the festive season. But M&S chief Stuart Machin said: “We are trying to brace ourselves for a post-Christmas spending clampdown.”

The company has reined in price rises, passing on increases of around eight per cent in its food halls – while facing an 11 per cent rise in its own costs.