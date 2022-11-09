Categories
Sports

MSL honors area volleyball, golf, and tennis athletes


Fisher Catholic senior Averie Bruce was named the Mid-State League-Cardinal Divison Volleyball Player of the Year.

LANCASTER – The Mid-State League handed out its season-ending awards for volleyball, golf and tennis and there was no shortage of area athletes honored.

VOLLEYBALL

Bloom-Carroll won the MSL-Buckeye Division title with a 13-1 record and was followed by Circleville (12-2), Liberty Union (7-7), Fairfield Union (6-8), Hamilton Township (6-8), Logan Elm (6-8), Teays Valley (4-10) and Amanda-Clearcreek (2-12).

Liberty Union senior Caroline Berlekamp was selected as the Player of the Year and Bloom-Carroll’s Kyle McFerin was the Coach of the Year.

Earning first team honors were Bloom-Carroll’s Caitlyn Young and McKenna Wiseman, Berlekamp, and Fairfield Union’s Christian Thompson.

Second team honors went to the Bulldogs’ Macy Lobb and Evelyn Brown, the Lions’ Reese Short and the Aces’ Grace Davis. Honorable mention selections were Bloom-Carroll’s Katie Marshall, Liberty Union’s Jordyn Moore, Fairfield Union’s Cara Miller and Amanda-Clearcreek’s Emma Kern.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: