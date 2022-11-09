MSL honors area volleyball, golf, and tennis athletes

LANCASTER – The Mid-State League handed out its season-ending awards for volleyball, golf and tennis and there was no shortage of area athletes honored.

VOLLEYBALL

Bloom-Carroll won the MSL-Buckeye Division title with a 13-1 record and was followed by Circleville (12-2), Liberty Union (7-7), Fairfield Union (6-8), Hamilton Township (6-8), Logan Elm (6-8), Teays Valley (4-10) and Amanda-Clearcreek (2-12).

Liberty Union senior Caroline Berlekamp was selected as the Player of the Year and Bloom-Carroll’s Kyle McFerin was the Coach of the Year.

Earning first team honors were Bloom-Carroll’s Caitlyn Young and McKenna Wiseman, Berlekamp, and Fairfield Union’s Christian Thompson.

Second team honors went to the Bulldogs’ Macy Lobb and Evelyn Brown, the Lions’ Reese Short and the Aces’ Grace Davis. Honorable mention selections were Bloom-Carroll’s Katie Marshall, Liberty Union’s Jordyn Moore, Fairfield Union’s Cara Miller and Amanda-Clearcreek’s Emma Kern.

In the MSL-Cardinal Division, Fisher Catholic (14-0) won the league title, followed by Fairfield Christian Academy (12-2), Grove City Christian (10-4), Millersport (7-7), Berne Union (5-9), Miller (4-10), Zanesville Rosecrans (3-11) and Harvest Prep.

Fisher Catholic Senior Averie Bruce was selected as the Player of the Year and the Irish’s Leslie Davenport was the Coach of the Year.

Earning first team honors were Fisher Catholic’s Averie Bruce, Ellie Bruce Anna Kenney and Emma McCrady, Fairfield Christian’s Sylvia Ross, Millersport’s Emily Blevins and Berne Union’s Baylee Mirgon.

Second team honors went to the Irish’s Sophie Shaw and Vanessa Funk, the Knights’ Kelly Carpenter, the Lakers’ Lexie Barch and the Rockets’ Autumn Diehl. Honorable mention picks were Fisher Catholic’s Abby Kenney, FCA’s Claire Deem, Millersport’s Mayci Schilling and Berne Union’s Lily Shonebarger.

BOYS GOLF

In the Mid-State League-Buckeye Division, Bloom-Carroll cruised to the league title with a 20-0 record and was followed by Teays Valley (14-6), Fairfield Union (11-9), Circleville (9-11), Logan Elm (6-14) and Liberty Union (0-14).

Bloom-Carroll senior Jacob Fruth was earned Player of the Year honors and the Bulldogs’ Aaron Walters was the Coach of the Year.

First team selections went to Bloom-Carroll’s Fruth, Athan McKnabb and Carter Price. Second team honors went to the Bulldogs’ Michael Whitcraft and Carsten Deibel, the Falcons’ Ty Fisher and James Bean, and honorable mention selections were Bloom-Carrol’s Owen Conrad and Fairfield Union’s Caleb Boyer.

In the Mid-State League-Cardinal Division, Zanesville Rosecrans (13-0) won the league title and were followed by Grove City Christian (10-3), Millersport (3-10), Berne Union (2-11), Fairfield Christian (5-4) and Miller (1-8).

Second team honors went to Millersport’s Michael Levacy and Jordan Ross, while honorable mention picks were the Lakers’ Trey Johnston, FCA’s Keegan McDowell and the Rockets’ Liam Burns, Zach Hartman and Colt Probasco.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bloom-Carroll won the Mid-State Buckeye Division championship and was followed by Logan Elm, Circleville and Teays Valley.

Bloom-Carroll senior Jhayma Ehrenborg was named the Player of the Year and the Bulldogs’ Rick Rowland was selected as the Coach of the Year.

First team honors went to the Bloom-Carroll’s Ehrenborg, Emily Bratton, Rachel Grove and Katelyn Lykins, while teammates Kylee Lehman and Carmen Kaut were named second team and Ariel Howard was an honorable mention selection.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.