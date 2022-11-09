Mum in tears after not receiving £66 for energy bills – how to apply

She continued: “Energy companies need to reach out when they can see that people haven’t claimed the money.”

The Energy Saving Trust website advises: “If your supplier has your correct details, they should have already let you know how you’ll get your discount, which will be either through vouchers or a credit.

“If you get discount vouchers, these will be sent to you by text message, email or post. Alternatively, you might have been told that you’ll be credited automatically when you top up at your usual top-up point.

“Get in touch with your supplier now if they haven’t already contacted you about how you’ll get your discount.”