Navy Commodores band, Irish harp traditions, and more metro area community news

FESTIVALS

FORESTIVAL: A Studio in the Woods will present “FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 13401 Patterson Road, in Lower Algiers. Shamarr Allen, Sabine McCalla and Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’ 2 Step will perform. Tulane University scientists will lead walks in the woods. FORESTival is the only time that A Studio in the Woods is open to the public. Suggested donation is $15 per adult. www.astudiointhewoods.org.

DESTREHAN PLANTATION FALL FESTIVAL: A mule barn full of antiques, plus craft demonstrations and sales, will be among the attractions at the Destrehan Plantation Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17-18 at 13034 River Road in Destrehan. There also will be children’s activities and live entertainment. Admission is $8 per, $5 for children ages 6 to 12. The house tour is an additional $8 per; free for children 12 and under.

JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL: Travis Tritt and Lauren Alaina will be the musical headliners during the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival on Nov. 11-13 at Jean Lafitte Auditorium, 4953 City Park Drive, Jean Lafitte. Visitors can enjoy live music, Louisiana food, swamp tours, kayak rentals, carnival rides and an art walk. Tickets are $10 for Friday and $15 for Saturday and Sunday. A weekend wristband is $30. Tickets can be purchased at www.lafitteseafoodfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

NOPL BOOK SALE: The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library will hold a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Milton Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is for members only. For information about membership, visit friendsnola.org.

COIN SHOW: Mardi Gras doubloons and foreign coins will be among the items on display when the Crescent City Coin Club holds a show Nov. 18-19 at The Columbus Room, 3310 Florida Ave., Kenner. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. For information about the club, visit www.crescentcitycoinclub.org or email cccoinclub@gmail.com.

NOPD HISTORICAL IMAGES: Amanda Fallis, professional archivist at the New Orleans Public Library, will provide an overview of NOPL’s extensive collection of images at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Fallis will provide guidance on searching the collection and requesting images for reproduction.

1972 RAULT CENTER FIRE DOCUMENTARY: A fire that engulfed the Lamplighter Club on the 16th floor of the Rault Center in downtown New Orleans will be detailed in a 45-minute documentary to be screened at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The fire resulted in six fatalities and changed state law requiring high-rise buildings to have sprinklers. Admission is free.

CONCERTS & CULTURE

U.S. NAVY COMMODORES BAND: The jazz ensemble of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores will present free performances at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., and Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall at Loyola University. For ticket information, visit www.navyband.navy.mil.

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT METAIRIE LIBRARY: The East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, will present eight free concerts as part of its holiday programming.

Trombone Choir of New Orleans Concert Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 17

Jerusalem Shrine Jazz Orchestram 7 p.m. Dec. 6

The Piatigorsky Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 13

American Legion Post 377 Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 14

New Aurora Saxophone Ensemble, 7 p.m. Dec. 15

Mike Scorsone Presents, 7 p.m. Dec. 19

Memory Lane, 1 p.m. Dec. 20

The Jefferson Parish Community Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 22.

CAMPS

LOUISIANA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: Registration is open for winter camps for ages 4-8 at the Louisiana Children’s Museum, 15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans. The Kindness Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21-23. There will be Cozy Camp sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30. Cost is $65 a day, with discounts for museum members. For information, email camps@lcm.org.

BROTHER MARTIN BASEBALL CAMP: Boys ages 6-12 can hone their baseball skills during a holiday camp from 9 a, m. to noon Nov. 21-23 on E.A. Farley Field at Brother Martin High School, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. The cost is $125. To register, visit www.brothermartin.com by Nov. 18.

BOOKS

‘BAR MENU’: André Darlington will discuss his new book for happy hour hosts, “Bar Menu: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Chickory House, 610 S. Peters St., New Orleans. Tickets are $30 with a copy of the book, or $10 without, at eventbrite.com.

‘BROWN PELICAN’: Rien Fertel photo available will discuss his book “Brown Pelican” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Admission is free.

“THE WISE MEN WHO FOUND CHRISTMAS”: Author and broadcaster Raymond Arroyo will sign copies of his new children’s picture book, “The Wise Men Who Found Christmas Reveals the True Story of the Magi and Their Epic Adventure” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Barnes & Noble, 3721 Veterans Blvd., Metairie.

‘THE RED ZONE: A LOVE STORY’: Chloe Caldwell file photo availablewill discuss her book “The Red Zone: A Love Story” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Blue Cypress Books, 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. The reading from the menstruation-focused book is part of a reading series for LGBTIQ writers in New Orleans.

FUNDRAISERS/GALAS

PINS FOR PARKINSON’S: A bowling event to raise money toward finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Fulton Alley, 600 Fulton St., New Orleans. Tickets are $60 at fundraise.michaeljfox.org/teamfoxNOLA.

THE ROOTS OF MUSIC: The Big 15 gala to benefit The Roots of Music will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at The Sazerac House, 101 Magazine St. The program provides low-income New Orleans children ages 4-15 with music instruction. Tickets are $125 general admission and $200 for patron party at bidpal.net/rom or contact Erica Spruille at (504) 407-1027 or espruille@therootsofmusic.org.

YMCA ADULT LITERACY: The Corporate Classic, presented by the Crescent City Classic, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at New Orleans City Park. Proceeds will benefit the adult literacy program of YMCA’s Educational Services . Discounted registration of $40 is available through Nov. 4 at www.ccc10k.com. The Crescent City Classic will be April 8.

ARTISTS WITH AUTISM: The Chartwell Center of Easterseals Louisiana has established an all-inclusive art exhibition featuring artists with autism, which will be on display at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at 935 Gravier St., Suite 720, New Orleans. Tickets are $200 for two at eastersealslouisiana.salsalabs.org/ArtforAutism2022.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MUSEUM: The Improvisations Gala benefiting the New Orleans Jazz Museum will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 3 at 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Tickets begin at $150 at eventbrite.com. The lineup will include Irma Thomas; Galactic, featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph; Mahmoud Chouki; Aurora Nealand; Tim Laughlin; and the Original Wild Tchoupitoulas.

IN SERVICE

NEW ORLEANS NATIVE SERVES IN PACIFIC: U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Andre Kerry, of New Orleans, helps prepare for deployment in the Pacific Ocean aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon. Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.

CLASSES

ELDER LAW: Jason Frank, president of Frank, Frank & Scherr LLC, will speak on “Elder Law: Legal Issues that Impact Seniors” at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Homer L. Hitt Alumni Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, at the University of New Orleans. Dues for the monthly Learning Before Lunch lecture series are $25 or $30 for a couple; a $5 donation for guests is requested. For information, visit www.learningbeforelunch.com.

BEGINNING AND INTERMEDIATE GENEALOGY: The East Bank Regional branch of the Jefferson Parish Library has adjusted the dates of its free genealogy workshop sessions with librarian Gwen Kelley. All are Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The topic for Nov. 16 is Google for genealogy. Later events are

Nov. 23, French Canadian records

Nov. 30, Tracing female records

Dec. 7, Prison records

Dec. 14, Genetic research and genealogy

Dec. 21, Genealogy proof standard.

FREE EXERCISE CLASSES: The nonprofit Be Well — Come Together is organizing free exercise classes modified for all levels from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. No registration is required. For information, call (504) 368-2525 or email bewellcometogether@gmail.com.

FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Elections for new officers of Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will be held when the group meets for lunch at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlo’s Restaurant, 613 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette.

EAST JEFFERSON GENERAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY: A meeting of the East Jefferson General Hospital Auxiliary will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in Esplanade Room 2 of the EJGH/LCMC Hospital Conference Center, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, email Rosalie Edwards at rosalieedwards@aol.com.

REPUBLICAN WOMEN’S CLUB OF JEFFERSON PARISH: Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain will be a guest speaker, along with Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, when the Republican Women’s Club of Jefferson Parish meet at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Metairie Country Club, 580 Woodvine Ave. $38 cost goes up to $42 after Nov. 11. To make a reservation, contact Lynn Duvernay at (504) 416-6612 or rwc.jeffparish@gmail.com.