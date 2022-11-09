NCIS LA season 14 hints at wedding disaster for Callen and Anna

Fans have loved watching the unexpected romance blossom between NCIS special agent G Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) in the latest seasons of the hit CBS spin-off. However, their special day may not be the fairytale wedding NCIS: Los Angeles fans have been imagining, even after the unprepared groom gets a talking-to from fellow agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) in a new preview of this week’s episode.

Callen admits he hasn’t been preparing for his wedding to Anna in the latest clip of NCIS: LA season 14.

The agents will be returning this Sunday for the sixth episode of the current outing, entitled Glory of the Sea.

This mission will see the team following some cryptic clues to solve a murder and possibly lead to buried treasure.

However, an illuminating conversation with Sam reveals Callen could be getting wedding jitters as the big day starts to loom on his calendar.

