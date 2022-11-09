Nearly half of Brits own clothing that has only been worn once

Among the most common items which have been left to gather dust in wardrobes are fancy dress costumes, hats for weddings, and Hawaiian shirts.

Nearly a fifth (18 percent) admitted that when they come to wear these items again, they feel as if they are not fashionable anymore, while one in four (24 percent) just think their tastes have simply moved on.

As a result, 35 percent would consider renting clothes, either to help save money (37 percent) or for the good of the planet (31 percent) – while 26 percent have borrowed items from family and friends to avoid one-off purchases.

Beach breaks, city vacations, and ski trips are the holidays people have bought specific clothes or equipment for, and then haven’t used beyond their journey away.

To combat this and make ski wear more accessible and sustainable, Crystal Ski Holidays has partnered with celebrities Lucy Mecklenburgh and Wes Nelson to launch “The Ski Edit” – a rentable ski wear collection, curated with fashion rental service, “By Rotation”.

Ellie Eyles, a spokeswoman for Crystal Ski Holidays, said: “We want to make skiing more affordable and accessible to everyone, and we do understand it’s a holiday that requires special gear and costs can add up.

“Our research shows more people would be willing to borrow or rent items to avoid a potential one-off purchase, and this partnership with By Rotation removes that concern.

“Our curated Ski Edit includes a range of trusted brands that will get you skiing in style, without the hassle of having to purchase anything permanently.