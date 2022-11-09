Neo4j announces general availability of its next-generation graph database Neo4j 5 – ETCIO SEA

Neo4jⓇ, the leader in graph technology, announced today the general availability of Neo4j 5, the next-generation cloud-ready graph database. Neo4j 5 widens the performance lead of native graphs over traditional databases while providing easier scale-out and scale-up across any deployment, whether on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or multi cloud. The result empowers organisations to create and deploy intelligent applications at large scale and achieve greater value from their data more quickly.

“Graph technology adoption is accelerating as organisations seek better ways to leverage connections in data to solve complex problems at scale,” said Nik Vora, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Neo4j. “We designed Neo4j 5 to deliver the type of scalability, agility, and performance that enable organisations to push the envelope on what’s possible for their data and their business.”

Neo4j 5’s specific benefits include: